Tonight during AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV Champion Hikaru Shida put her year plus title reign on the line against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

It has been one hell of a back and forth contest with Reba getting involved and accidentally hitting Britt with the crutch. Britt would fight back and was able to lock in The Lock Jaw to do the impossible and submit Shida to become the new AEW Women’s World Champion. She has solidified herself as the face of the Women’s Division.

The Champion Will See You Now!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!