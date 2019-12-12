The Demon Contender (NXT Results 12-11-19)

NXT brought yet another edition of their weekly episode from the Full Sail Arena in Orlando, Florida. Unfortunately, I was not at this event, so I don't have quite the lengthy review for you on this show. Full results for last night's event are below.

Full Results:

Angel Garza def Lio Rush to become the new Cruiserweight Champion

Following the match, Garza successfully proposed to his girlfriend. Nice moment for him.

Raul Mendoza def Cameron Grimes

Travis Banks def Jaxson Ryker

Dakota Kai def Mia Yim

Breezango def the Singh Brothers

Bianca Belair def Kayden Carter

Finn Balor def Keith Lee & Tomasa Ciampa to become the new #1 Contender to the NXT Championship