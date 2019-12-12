The Demon Contender (NXT Results 12-11-19)

NXT brought yet another edition of their weekly episode from the Full Sail Arena in Orlando, Florida. Unfortunately, I was not at this event, so I don't have quite the lengthy review for you on this show. Full results for last night's event are below.
Full Results:
Angel Garza def Lio Rush to become the new Cruiserweight Champion
Following the match, Garza successfully proposed to his girlfriend. Nice moment for him.
Raul Mendoza def Cameron Grimes
Travis Banks def Jaxson Ryker
Dakota Kai def Mia Yim
Breezango def the Singh Brothers
Bianca Belair def Kayden Carter
Finn Balor def Keith Lee & Tomasa Ciampa to become the new #1 Contender to the NXT Championship