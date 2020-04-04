THE FIEND: Road to Redemption - Part 3

In part two of this article I discussed the continued improvement in the booking of Bray Wyatt following another stellar episode of the Firefly Fun House last week. The show was entertaining, had purpose and created further intrigue for Wrestlemania after challenging John Cena to a Firefly Fun House match. Who knows what to expect from this match although Wrestling News World's Chris Deez gave his thoughts in a recent article which you can find here.

Wyatt's Road to Redemption has been built on restraint, history, promo masterclasses and psychological warfare and thus far its been a recipe for success. Not forgetting a key ingredient in one the greats and sixteen time WWE Champion John Cena. Plus a little hot sauce (For Flavour!).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After Bray's challenge last week John Cena returned to Smackdown last night to respond boy did we get more than I bargained for.

In my last article I discussed how I'd book their encounter on the Smackdown 'go home' show and firstly I said the sixteen time Champ should come out to the ring and cut a promo that the Doctor of Thuganomics would be proud of, well unsurprisingly he did just that.

I then predicted that the lights would go out, The Fiend would arrive to attack Cena however to his surprise all he finds is an empty ring, the lights come back on to reveal Cena stood at the top of the ramp giving Bray his signature 'You can't see me!' gesture. I'm couldn't be more happy to admit that I was way off on this and what we did get was so much better, so much more creative and sent my excitement levels for Wrestlemania off the charts.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

During Cena's promo he discussed the WWE's decision to continue on the Road to Wrestlemania, that no-one knows what's going to happen and that the uncertainty plays right into the hands of The Fiend. He goes on to say uncertainty causes fear, fear causes panic and panic causes collapse but insisted he won't panic, he's not afraid and he will squash Bray Wyatt and finish what he started 6 years ago.

Cena was emotional, intense, fired up and said he couldn't care if the match is in a Fun House, Runs House or a Stone Cold Stun House (I liked that one). He goes on to say Bray Wyatt isn't even on the level below him and labels Bray a poor man's version of a bootleg Mr Rodgers who doesn't stand a chance. The insults don't stop there as he describes The Fiend as the overfed sex child of Wiz Khalifa and the WB Frog. Cena sites the fact that Goldberg exposed The Fiends weaknesses and despite the Firefly Fun House giving his opponent the advantage he craves he is still gonna get his ass kicked. To no surprise Cena ends the promo with acceptance of the challenge to a Firefly Fun House match, but things don't end there.

All of a sudden Cena is surrounded by Firefly Fun House regulars Huskus the Pigboy, Abbey the Witch, Mercy the Buzzard and Ramblin' Rabbit who signals the arrival of Wyatt with an "Oh Oh, he's here!". The lights go out, The Fiend appears on the now famous podium in the performance centre as both superstars proceed to have an intense stare down. Out of no-where Fun House Bray appears in the ring behind Cena, whispers "Let Me In" as both Fun House Bray and The Fiend vanish to leave a spooked John Cena in the middle of the ring to end another unbelievable segment from these two stars.

Whatever goes down at Wrestlemania its hard to fault the build of this match under unprecedented circumstances. And to the WWE creative team who often bares the brunt of criticism from fans, to Bray Wyatt and to John Cena, kudos, this build has been amazing.

Following the poor booking during the the Seth Rollins feud plus the Super Showdown horror show I totally get why some fans are already over Bray Wyatt and no longer want to be let in by The Fiend. But I'm not ready to give up on one of the most interesting and captivating characters in recent years and my faith has been so far been rewarded with this magnificent feud that's set to tear up Wrestlemania.

Following Wrestlemania I will be back to write the final chapter in this story of redemption and I'm praying that the Firefly Fun House match exceeds all expections and validates my faith in a performer who could dominate for years years to come.

Stay tuned fireflies.