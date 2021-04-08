The Final Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings 4.7.21

The Final Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings 4.7.21

Author:
Publish date:

Last night was the final edition of The Wednesday Night War as NXT will be moving to Tuesdays staring next week.

Last night was Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver while AEW saw the return of Iron Mike Tyson. 

AEW drew an average of 688k and ranked 5th. NXT drew an average of 768 and ranked 11th. It worth noting that TakeOver was being simulcasted on Peacock which doesn’t use Nielsen Ratings. 

7A73F7E6-F957-4657-AA47-AFA3BB327147
1
Gallery
1 Images

 Night One of NXT TakeOver was headlined by Raquel Gonzalez defeating Io Shirai to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Over in Jacksonville AEW was headlined by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers defeating Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

3FBB920C-BA3E-4E67-B25A-E099F94BB497
WWE

The Final Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings 4.7.21

60B874D5-9268-4BC0-9C76-7D8B4078B351
WWE NXT

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night Two Preview 4.8.21

14F66DE0-02A5-4FC6-B96B-22283BD8AD8C
WWE

WWE NXT UK: Prelude Preview 4.8.21

C74F53E0-EF49-41EC-9038-A31BA2AFB3A6
WWE NXT

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night One Results 4.7.21

jon moxley double or nothing
AEW News

What Is AEW's "WrestleMania"?

5B0B2D01-4E4F-45A1-B1A5-A501BEEA8FE3
WWE NXT

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night One Preview 4.7.21

NXT season 2
WWE NXT

Who Will Be The First NXT Graduate Inducted Into The WWE Hall of Fame?

70FB2AA6-FD17-40E0-B93A-E5DA7C37FEB1
WWE

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 4.5.21