The Final Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings 4.7.21

Last night was the final edition of The Wednesday Night War as NXT will be moving to Tuesdays staring next week.

Last night was Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver while AEW saw the return of Iron Mike Tyson.

AEW drew an average of 688k and ranked 5th. NXT drew an average of 768 and ranked 11th. It worth noting that TakeOver was being simulcasted on Peacock which doesn’t use Nielsen Ratings.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Night One of NXT TakeOver was headlined by Raquel Gonzalez defeating Io Shirai to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Over in Jacksonville AEW was headlined by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers defeating Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!