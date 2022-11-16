The First Ever Iron Survivor Matches  Announced for NXT Deadline Next Month

Tonight during WWE NXT Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels announced a first ever match in WWE History for next month’s NXT Deadline premium live event.

Michaels announced the first time ever Iron Survivor Match.

Two superstars will start off the match and every 90 seconds another superstar will enter the match until all five superstars have entered the match.

The male and female superstar with the most points at the end of 25 minutes will become the number one contender to their respective championship.

Points can be obtained via pinfall, submission and disqualification. If a superstar is pinned, submitted or disqualified they will be put into a penalty box for 90 seconds.

Competitors will be announced within the coming weeks.

Who will become the first male and female Iron Survivor?

