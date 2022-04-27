Skip to main content
The Inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Begins in Two Weeks

Tonight on WWE NXT 2.0 the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament was announced. The tournament is set to begin within two weeks. 

The first participant to be announced was NXT’s newest signee Arianna Grace. 

Grace is the daughter of former WWE superstar, Santino Marella. 

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as more participants are announced for the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. 

