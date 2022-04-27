The Inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Begins in Two Weeks

Tonight on WWE NXT 2.0 the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament was announced. The tournament is set to begin within two weeks.

The first participant to be announced was NXT’s newest signee Arianna Grace.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Grace is the daughter of former WWE superstar, Santino Marella.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as more participants are announced for the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!