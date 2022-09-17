Skip to main content
The Main Event of Crown Jewel 2022 Announced

This afternoon WWE held a Press Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada where it was announced that Logan Paul will take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. 

This match stems from Reigns’ appearance on Paul’s ImPAULsive podcast earlier this week. 

Paul would also call out Reigns last night on SmackDown to kick off the show. 

During the press conference HHH would call Paul a cultural phenomenon while representing the young fans and reaching the younger demo on a “God Tier” level. 

HHH would continue by saying that nobody is even close to touching the level of Reigns. 

Paul took the mic and stated that wrestling may be Reigns’ sport but Crown Jewel will be his night and Reigns would acknowledge him. 

The press conference would end in a heated stare down between champion and challenger. 

WWE Crown Jewel will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else on Saturday November 5th.

