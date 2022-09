Tonight during a fatal four way tag team number one contender’s match Braun Strowman would make his return to WWE.

Strowman would continue where he left off in his path of destruction taking out all eight competitors.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Earlier in the night The Miz and Ciampa was shocked to see an overturned car in the parking lot which is Strowman is known to do from time to time.

What is next for The Monster Among Men?