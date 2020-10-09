The NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament Continues Results (10/8/20)

Yesterday's episode of NXT UK saw another opening match in the first ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament between A - Kid and Flash Morgan Webster, women's tag team action, and Kay Lee Ray's State of the Union Address.

Here are the results:

Xia Brookside and Dani Luna vs Amale and Nina Samuels:

Winners: Xia Brookside and Dani Luna

Jack Starz vs Saxon Huxley:

Winner: Saxon Huxley

A - Kid vs Flash Morgan Webster(1st Round Heritage Cup Match)

Flash Morgan Webster wins 2 falls to 1

Kay Lee Ray's State of the Union Address:

During the show the women's division was questioned about Kay Lee Ray holding a state of the union address. They all said that they wouldn't miss it but that someone needs to shut Kay Lee up. When the champion came out for her address the rest of the locker room came out to ringside and things turned chaotic as the entire women's division erupted into a brawl to close the show.

