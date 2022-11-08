Skip to main content
The O.C. Has Solved Their Rhea Problem

Tonight on Monday Night RAW The O.C. interrupted The Judgement Day as Finn Bálor looked to answer Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ United States Championship Open Challenge.

Per usual The Judgement Day had the numbers that was until Mia Yim hit the block making her return to WWE attacking Rhea Ripley.

It is safe to say that The O.C. has finally solved their Rhea problem as AJ Styles announced that Yim found them.

How will The Judgement Day respond to the return of Mia Yim?

