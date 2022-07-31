The Rated R Superstar is back

Tonight during SummerSlam The Mysterios defeated The Judgement Day in a No Disqualification Match but they had a bit of help.

During the match The Judgement Day and the WWE Universe was stunned when WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his surprising return.

For weeks now there have been vignettes airing teasing a return or debut.

This comes after Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley joined Finn Bálor and excommunicated Edge from The Judgement.

What does Edge have in store for The Judgement Day?

