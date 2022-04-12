Skip to main content
The rematch between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins set for WrestleMania Backlash

On WrestleMania Saturday Cody Rhodes shocked the world as “The American Nightmare” made his return to WWE after six years away.

He would be Seth Rollins’ surprise opponent and pick up the win. Tonight on RAW he had his first match on RAW after years of being away picking up the win against The Miz.

After the match Rollins challenged Rhodes to a rematch and he accepted. 

After RAW went off the air it was announced that the match is set for WrestleMania Backlash next month. 

Here is what Rhodes had to say about accepting the rematch on RAW Talk:

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as more matches are announced for next month’s WrestleMania Backlash.

