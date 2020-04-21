The Revival Have Officially Revealed Their New Name

It’s official… the team formerly known as The Revival will now be known as The Revolt.

The name became official on Twitter when Dax Harwood (Scott Dawson) and Cash Wheeler (Dash Wilder) posted videos on their respective Twitter accounts that ended with “Fear The Revolt.”

Again, there is no confirmation from Harwood or Wheeler on where they will be going but they have recently teased making a stop in the NWA. That would make sense since they have talked about being fans of old school wrestling so they would fit right in on NWA Powerrr whenever they get shows back up and running.

All Elite Wrestling seems to be their likely destination for the long-term as they are using the same trademark attorney that handles trademark issues for several people in AEW.

Over the weekend, photos leaked showing the frankly ridiculous gear that Vince McMahon wanted Wheeler and Harwood to wear as part of his plan to repackage them..

Here is the video posted by Wheeler and Harwood.