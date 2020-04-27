Unless you've been living under a rock for the last month, you should be aware by now that The Revolt, formerly known as The Revival, were released from their WWE contracts after repeatedly voicing their frustrations at the company.

Since their release, Scott Dawson has changed his name to Dax Harwood and Dash Wilder has changed his to Cash Wheeler. The names they chose are basically modified versions of their real names. Dax Harwood’s real name is David Harwood and Cash Wheeler’s real name is Daniel Wheeler.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Rumours have been rife that the pair will soon be making their way to AEW, and the latest episode of Being The Elite on YouTube has further added fuel to that fire. FTR, the three letters so often associated with The Revival throughout their entire existence, were emblazoned across the sky in the latest video. AEW tweeted out the following today:

What do you think about The Revolt heading to AEW? Let us know in the comments below!