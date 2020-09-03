The Rock Announces He & His Family Tested Positive For COVID-19

WWE legend and Hollywood superstar, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to Instagram, earlier this evening and revealed that he, his wife Lauren and his 2 youngest daughters have tested positive for COVID-19.

Johnson says that he, his wife & daughters are doing much better now, but that the experience has been the most challenging thing he & his family have ever endured.

The former multi-time WWE Champion went on to encourage everyone to wear a mask and to adhere to social distancing guidelines to keep themselves as well as others as safe as possible in this crazy time.

WNW sends well wishes and extends our thoughts to the entire Johnson family and hope they all recover quickly and safely.

