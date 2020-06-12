On February 17, 2019, Sasha Banks and Bayley made history by becoming the Inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view! After that historic night, the reputation of the titles took a bit of a hit due to inconsistent storylines and rare defenses. The tides began to turn when Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) took reign.

During last week's episode of SmackDown, the inaugural champs took their place on top of the women's tag team division once again after defeating Bliss and Cross for the titles. Now, let's look at the state of the WWE women's tag team division!

Who's next in line?

Sasha and Bayley find themselves in a Triple Threat Match this Sunday at Backlash against Bliss and Cross and the IIconics. No matter who walks away with the belts, they'll automatically have a date for NXT on Wednesday to face the team of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.

Then, there's the Empress of Tomorrow!

Asuka could get a little crazy and want to become "Asuka 2 Belts" by challenging the champs to a title match if Kairi's head has healed up enough. If Kairi is not cleared, she can always call on an NXT genius for assistance!

Potential Tag Teams

Time for fantasy booking! WWE can pull some magic out of their hats to create some interesting and powerful tag teams to strengthen the division. With the stipulation that the titles can be defended on all three brands, the possibilities are endless!

For starters, Nia Jax and Tamina can be placed on one brand and reignite the Samoan dynasty in the tag team division. Since she alluded to this on Twitter, WWE can also grant Naomi's wish and team her up with Bianca Belair. The athleticism between those two would be a nightmare for any tag team to deal with in the ring and amazing to watch as a fan!

Since all three brands are involved, let's go back to NXT!

The most powerful duo on the black-and-gold brand is Dakota Kai and Raquel González. They have run rampant over the entire NXT women's division. Imagine them with the tag titles and showing up on RAW and SmackDown? Talk about scary! If Nox and Blackheart get their hands on the titles, I can see the rivalry between them and Kai and González reaching new levels in NXT!

Other possible tag teams involve four women who have either rarely been seen or haven't been seen at all on TV in recent weeks. First, you have BFFs Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro. Both are small in stature but have amazing potential with their in-ring abilities. You also have two of the four MMA Four Horsewomen Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. We haven't seen the duo on TV since Shayna Baszler moved over to RAW. If given the time and experience, they could become a forceful tag team to contend for the titles.

Any way you slice it, the WWE women's tag team division can get a major boost now that Sasha Banks and Bayley hold the gold. Hopefully, WWE takes advantage of this opportunity to create some amazing matches for the division!

