The Tag Team Unification Match Switched to a Six Man Tag Team Match

WWE announced earlier tonight a six man tag team match between The Bloodline and RK-Bro with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash.

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown a brawl broke out between RAW Tag Team Champions, RK-Bro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos during a contract signing.

This would lead to The Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns to make the save for The Usos.

Drew McIntyre who just defeated Sami Zayn in a steel cage match earlier in the night confronted Roman leading to a brawl between the two.

Paul Heyman would then suggest a six man tag match at WrestleMania Backlash to WWE Official Adam Pearce which was made official.

