The Undertaker Announced as the First Inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

It was recently just announced today that WWE Legend The Undertaker will b the first inductee and headliner for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The news was first reported by “The New York Post.”

This news is also coming off the heels of Undertaker’s retirement which we saw almost two years ago at Survivor Series 2020 which marked 30 years of “The Phenom. 

Undertaker’s last match would see him defeat AJ Styles in a Boneyard Cinematic Match at WrestleMania 36.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday April 1 at the American Airlines Center. Tickets for the SmackDown and Hall of Fame show will go on sale Feb. 22.

We at Wrestling News World would like to congratulate Undertaker on his Hall of Fame induction.

Stay tuned as we will keep you up to date on the remaining inductees in the class of 2022.

