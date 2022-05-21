Skip to main content
The Usos defeated RK-BRO to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions

Tonight in the main event of Friday Night SmackDown The Usos took RK-BRO in a tag team championship unification match. 

The finish of the match saw both Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns get involved.

This allows for Jey Uso to hit the Uso Splash to pick up the win becoming the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. 

After the match The Bloodline destroyed the now former champions RK-BRO.

