The Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings 1.13.21

Last night’s edition of The Wednesday Night War was saw The Dusty Classic kick off, The debut of The Rascalz who are now known as MSK, and The Good Brothers made their AEW in-ring debut as they teamed with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

WWE NXT drew an average of 551k and ranked 70th. The show was headlined by The Undisputed Era defeating Breezango to advance to the second round of The Dusty Classic.

AEW Dynamite drew an average of 762k and ranked 31st. The show was headlined by TNT Champion Darby Allin successfully defending his title against Brian Cage.

Both shows took a hit last night as the news completely DOMINATED the night.

