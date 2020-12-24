The Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings 12. 23. 20

The Wednesday Night Wars Viewership and Ratings 12. 23. 20

Last night's edition of The Wednesday Night War saw both NXT and AEW celebrate the holidays. NXT played host to a very Gargano Christmas and AEW brought the holiday bash to Daily's Place.

NXT drew an average of 698k viewers which is an increase from last week's show and wasn't against AEW this week due to the NBA game on TNT.

 AEW aired after the game and drew an average of 775k which is an increase from last week's show. It's worth nothing that with the NBA game being the lead in for AEW brought in an average of 2.1 million viewers. 

NXT was headlined by Adam Cole defeating a returning Velveteen Dream while AEW was headlined by The Young Bucks successfully defending their AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed.

