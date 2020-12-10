The Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings (12/9/20)

This week's editon of the Wednesday Night War was highly anticipated for AEW as they were coming off of Winter is Coming and Kenny Omega making his IMPACT debut this past Tuesday.

Last night's edition of AEW had Sting and SHAQ on the show and drew an average of 995k and ranked #2. This was an increase from last week which drew an average of 913k.

NXT saw the fallout from NXT TakeOver: War Games and the return of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux and drew an average of 659k. This was a slight increase from last week which drew an average of 658k

AEW was headlined by MJF retaining the Dynamite Diamond Ring against Orange Cassidy.

NXT was headlined by Raquel González defeating Ember Moon.

