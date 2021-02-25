The Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings 2.24.21

The Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings 2.24.21

Last night was another installment in the Wednesday Night War. AEW continued to build towards Revolution and NXT saw the demise of Undisputed Era.

AEW drew an average of 831k and ranked 5th while NXT drew an average of 734k and ranked 24th

AEW was headlined by Lance Archer defeating Rey Fenix to qualify for the “Face of Revolution” ladder match. On the NXT side of the war the show was headlined by Adam Cole SHATTERING the Undisputed Era FOREVER.

