The Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings 3.24.21

The Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings 3.24.21

Author:
Publish date:

Last night’s edition of The Wednesday Night War saw NXT continue to build towards TakeOver: Stand and Deliver and AEW saw a title match and the trios debut of The Pinnacle. 

NXT drew an average of 678k and ranked 29th. AEW drew an average of 757k and ranked 6th.

6E5E809D-F9EB-48A5-87DC-BA58637412EF
1
Gallery
1 Images

It is worth noting that the 12-34 demo last night was nearly identical while AEW nearly doubled in the 18-49 demo.

NXT was headlined by the contract signing between Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole. In-ring wise it was Jordan Devlin defeating Kushida. Down in Jacksonville AEW was headlined by Darby Allin retaining the TNT Title against John Silver

Related Articles

A306EF44-6DFB-4863-AAB5-1E7B56C126DF
WWE News

The Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings 3.24.21

britt-baker-dynamite-lights-out
AEW News

Why AEW Needs To Lean Into Hardcore Wrestling

Balor and Kross
WWE NXT

How NXT Is Reinventing Itself Again

AED30639-659F-4FED-AEE3-B45C5BC76F13
WWE News

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 3.22.21

wwe-wrestlemania-37-rhea-ripley-asuka-1261578-1280x0
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Recap (3/22/21)

wrestlemania-37-logo-3
WWE News

WrestleMania 37 Card and WrestleMania Meet and Greets

10030
WWE

Top 5 Worse Celebrity Matches In Wrestlemania History

Andrade-2-scaled-1280x720
WWE

WWE Releases Former NXT Champion Andrade