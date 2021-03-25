The Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings 3.24.21

Last night’s edition of The Wednesday Night War saw NXT continue to build towards TakeOver: Stand and Deliver and AEW saw a title match and the trios debut of The Pinnacle.

NXT drew an average of 678k and ranked 29th. AEW drew an average of 757k and ranked 6th.

It is worth noting that the 12-34 demo last night was nearly identical while AEW nearly doubled in the 18-49 demo.

NXT was headlined by the contract signing between Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole. In-ring wise it was Jordan Devlin defeating Kushida. Down in Jacksonville AEW was headlined by Darby Allin retaining the TNT Title against John Silver