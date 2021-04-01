The Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings 3.31.21

Last night was the 2nd to last Wednesday Night War and it was jam packed. We saw the go home show for the Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver and two returns on AEW.

Last night’s edition of NXT drew an average of 654k and ranked 12th. AEW drew an average of 700k and ranked 7th.

It is also worth noting that won the 18-34 and women demos.

NXT was headlined by the 12 Man Battle Royal which saw LA Knight pick up the win and he will enter last in the Gauntlet Eliminator at TakeOver.

AEW was headlined by Arcade Anarchy which saw the returns of Kris Statlander and Trent. The match was won by Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor.