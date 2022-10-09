Skip to main content
The White Rabbit has been Revealed and Bray Wyatt is back in WWE

The White Rabbit has been Revealed and Bray Wyatt is back in WWE

Tonight at the WWE Extreme Rules premium live event immediately following the main event the wait was over as The White Rabbit was revealed. 

Matt Riddle would defeat Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit and immediately after the match the lights in the arena went out. 

Fans in attendance and people watching at home saw the Firefly Funhouse characters come to life and a glowing door appear. 

The door would open to someone in a white rabbit mask holding a lantern. The person would take off the mask and it was none other than “The Eater of Worlds” Bray Wyatt. 

This tweet says it all 

Wyatt is back in WWE and what does this mean for the rest of the roster?

Related Articles

50A48390-F9EA-4F7E-BC04-AB95A57D1116
WWE News

The White Rabbit has been Revealed and Bray Wyatt is back in WWE

F00C9E94-A08C-4257-B28F-2443EC460C39
WWE News

Ronda Rousey wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship in a Extreme Rules Match

9E6B1A32-EB1D-4B77-A0D6-9DDA920428C6
WWE

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Preview 10.8.22

97ACDF4C-3014-4AC7-B7DE-B288C8975973
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap: Extreme Rules Go Home Show 10.7.22

633AF36E-B27D-4351-827F-E24E6FD3A114
WWE News

Legado Del Fantasma Has Arrived on SmackDown with a Familiar Face

EE6AEF04-2A78-46B7-BD9D-408BB2D40DA6
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Extreme Rules Go Home Show 10.7.22

DCCFBDAD-513B-4960-AFF8-45B69DD4143D
WWE News

WWE Shakes Up Commentary Teams

1F3C284B-1B1E-454A-8086-E8F87FA6A30D
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results and Recap 10.4.22