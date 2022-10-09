The White Rabbit has been Revealed and Bray Wyatt is back in WWE

Tonight at the WWE Extreme Rules premium live event immediately following the main event the wait was over as The White Rabbit was revealed.

Matt Riddle would defeat Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit and immediately after the match the lights in the arena went out.

Fans in attendance and people watching at home saw the Firefly Funhouse characters come to life and a glowing door appear.

The door would open to someone in a white rabbit mask holding a lantern. The person would take off the mask and it was none other than “The Eater of Worlds” Bray Wyatt.

This tweet says it all

Wyatt is back in WWE and what does this mean for the rest of the roster?