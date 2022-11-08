Skip to main content
The Women’s WarGames Match Announced For Survivor Series

The Women’s WarGames Match Announced For Survivor Series

Tonight during Monday Night RAW Alexa Bliss, Asuka and the RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir called out Damage CTRL challenging them to WarGames.

The war has been brewing between both teams dating all the way back to Damage CTRL’s formation at SummerSlam. 

Candice LeRae recently made her return to WWE and has been occasionally aligned with BelAir and crew so will see joined them?

Nikki Cross has recently shed the Nikki A.S.H. gimmick and is back to her old and crazy ways. Back at this past Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event she helped Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. 

Tonight she came to their aid but it is still unclear if she is on their side. 

WWE has confirmed that each WarGames will feature 10 competitors five on each team. 

Who will round out each team heading into Survivor Series?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

37972012-BEA7-486F-BCA7-8E95E7F42C50
WWE News

The Women’s WarGames Match Announced For Survivor Series

43AF0496-9B03-4BEA-A0E9-E903AFC32DE2
WWE

The O.C. Has Solved Their Rhea Problem

EF012EBD-2FF2-4250-8D2D-51303E37F0A5
WWE

WWE Crown Jewel Results and Recap 11.5.22

85DBDEB0-F887-4ACB-B3A9-D8C4D3A936C8
WWE News

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Changed Hands at WWE Crown Jewel

1DAD3412-3A03-43B1-B406-B0347205E3DF
WWE

WWE Crown Jewel Preview 11.5.22

6734AEAA-473C-4199-970C-78FB934E90E9
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap: Crown Jewel Go Home Show 11.4.22

0313A1F4-A907-42AC-914A-E547FD3B782A
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Crown Jewel Go Home Show 11.4.22

C1EF4825-F619-479A-A98E-3F01E7BCCC54
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.1.22