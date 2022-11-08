The Women’s WarGames Match Announced For Survivor Series

Tonight during Monday Night RAW Alexa Bliss, Asuka and the RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir called out Damage CTRL challenging them to WarGames.

The war has been brewing between both teams dating all the way back to Damage CTRL’s formation at SummerSlam.

Candice LeRae recently made her return to WWE and has been occasionally aligned with BelAir and crew so will see joined them?

Nikki Cross has recently shed the Nikki A.S.H. gimmick and is back to her old and crazy ways. Back at this past Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event she helped Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Tonight she came to their aid but it is still unclear if she is on their side.

WWE has confirmed that each WarGames will feature 10 competitors five on each team.

Who will round out each team heading into Survivor Series?

