The WWE Makes More PPV Changes In 2021, Lineup For The First 4 Months

It was announced last night on NBC Football In America, that WrestleMania this year would be a two night event once again however it would be in Tampa, Fl.

It's been announced that another date change has occurred and that's the

Elimination Chamber PPV. It has also been moved from February 28th to February 21st.



Also Fastlane will be making it's return to the WWE schedule, after not having a 2020 edition of the Special Event.



Below is the updated WWE PPV schedule through WrestleMania:



January 31st - 2021 Royal Rumble from the Thunderdome



February 14th - WWE NXT Takeover from the Thunderdome



February 21st - 2021 Elimination Chamber from the Thunderdome



March 21st - 2021 Fastlane from the Thunderdome



April 10th and 11th - WWE Wrestlemania 37 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa