The WWE Women's Evolution - 5 Years Later

When you think about women's wrestling in the WWE in early 2015, the matches came off as quick, rushed, and card fillers. This infuriated fans to the point that the phrase #GiveDivasAChance started trending.

On TV, Paige seemed to be fighting a losing battle when the summer hit. Team Bella (The Bella Twins and Alicia Fox) took over the Divas' division and acted like they ran WWE. Naomi and Tamina remained neutral and refused to stand with Paige.

Paige screamed for change in the division!

Paige needed help!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

On July 13, 2015, Stephanie McMahon answered Paige's call!

July 13, 2015 - The debuts of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks 1 / 3

Stephanie went down to the ring to interrupt another Team Bella grandstand and stated that she wanted the women's revolution in the WWE. Her first order of business was to give Paige backup in the form of Becky Lynch and former NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. When Naomi and Tamina joined the party at the ring, they demanded to receive their opportunities. Stephanie agreed that both ladies should be out there and evened the playing field with a 3rd member for their group, Sasha Banks. The standoff alone was amazing to watch! All three women made their presence known on the main roster and sparked the Divas' Revolution!

By the following WrestleMania, the Divas' Revolution became the Women's Evolution as WWE dropped the term "Divas" and stated that the women would simply be referred to as "Superstars."

More Chances for Gold

2015 In July 2015, only two championships existed for the women! For RAW and SmackDown, the Divas Championship was spread between both brands. The other title was the NXT Women's Championship, but this was when NXT was referred to as the "developmental" brand. At that time, Nikki Bella was in the middle of her historic reign as Divas Champion and Sasha Banks held the NXT Women's Championship. 1 / 2

More Opportunities to Shine

Before 2015, the only time that a women's match main-evented a brand show or PPV was on December 6, 2004, when Trish Stratus and Lita battled in the main event on Monday Night RAW for the Women's Championship. The women also had a few shining moments before 2015 with first-ever matches (Steel Cage, "I Quit," and Tag-Team Tables), but overall, any matches or segments involving women seemed more of an afterthought.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

August 2015 opened a lot of eyes in the WWE!

At NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, Sasha Banks put the NXT Women's Championship on the line against Bayley. Awesome to describe this match would be an understatement! THOSE WOMEN TORE THE HOUSE DOWN! In the end, Bayley took the title from Banks. After the match, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch came down to the ring to celebrate with Bayley and acknowledge the moment with her and Banks. The four women posed together in the ring while holding up four fingers. Commentators acknowledged that the women referred to themselves as "The Four Horsewomen" and stated that they've changed the game!

Brooklyn led to Bayley and Sasha Banks receiving the honor of being the main event of NXT Takeover: Respect, the first time a woman's match main-evented a WWE/NXT event. Papa Bear Triple H upped the stakes even more by making the match a 30-Minute Ironman Match, another first-time ever for the women. They laid it all on the line and proved that women can carry a show!

After that night, the floodgates opened with opportunities for the women! Between NXT Takeovers and RAW/SmackDown PPVs, women have main-evented 12 times not to mention main-eventing RAW, SmackDown, and NXT weekly shows multiple times. As far as stipulations and specialty matches go, the women have stepped up to every opportunity they've been given (Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, Last Woman Standing, Street Fights, and even their own Royal Rumble). In October of 2018, the WWE presented the Evolution PPV, the first all-women's PPV event!

The Women's Evolution received global recognition as the women were granted the opportunity to have matches in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, two places in the Middle East where women were previously forbidden from performing at. In 2017 and 2018, WWE hosted the Mae Young Classic, an all-women's tournament for the best female wrestlers from all over the world. The Women's Evolution was alive and well, and women came to the WWE to be part of it.

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey were given the highest honor and opportunity as they were part of the first women's match to ever main-event WrestleMania in 2019 at WrestleMania 35!

The women have earned more opportunities in the past five years than ever before in the WWE, and this is only the beginning!

Congratulations to the women of the WWE, past, and present, for making the women's division what it is today!

You can follow me on Twitter at @TXSportsQueen and catch me on my weekly podcast, The Queens' Takeover (@QTBowDown).

Don't forget to stay tuned to Wrestling News World (@wnwnews) for the latest wrestling news and updates!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30-day free trial!