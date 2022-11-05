Skip to main content
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Changed Hands at WWE Crown Jewel

Today at WWE Crown Jewel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky) defeated the newly crowned champions Alexa Bliss and Asuka to regain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. 

Kai and Sky lost the tag titles just five days ago in the main event of Monday Night RAW to the returning Asuka and Bliss. 

This historic win not only caped off their second reign as tag team champions but makes them the first women to claim championship gold in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. 

Damage CTRL came together at Summerslam back in August and have looked to take full control of the RAW Women’s Division. 

The main story coming out of the match is the X-Factor of Nikki Cross. Cross would come out of nowhere and hit a top rope swinging neckbreaker on Bliss costing her and Asuka the titles. 

Can today be the day that Damage CTRL takes full control?

