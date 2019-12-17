The recently released Ascension have already been book for March 8th, 2020 at WrestleFest in Albany, NC. This event will take place at the Colonie Center Mall and is the first indie booking that has been announced for the former NXT tag champions.



It doesn't appear the team will be wrestling and will just be signing at least by the advertisement found on facebook which you can see below:

LIVE IN ACTION

THE WASTELAND COMES TO WATERVLIET NY

AT THE AWAKENING. WHO WILL THEY FACE I HEAR THERE IS A SMACKDOWN REMATCH COMING OUR WAY.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW AT

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-pro-wrestling-at-the-dome…

AND A PORTION OF EVERY ADMISSION TICKET TO BENEFIT THE IPWHF.ORG

#theawakening #scottwilderpromotions #ipwhf #watervlietny #upstateny #watervlietdome #xwa #wasteland #samoandynasty #tonyatlas #tombrandi #billysilverman #prowrestling

What are your thoughts on the Ascensions first indie booking? Let me know on Twitter @awesomephinatic and please listen to my podcast RawViews every week on Podbean and here on WrestlingNewsWorld.