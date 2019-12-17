First Indie Dates Announced For The Ascension
The recently released Ascension have already been book for March 8th, 2020 at WrestleFest in Albany, NC. This event will take place at the Colonie Center Mall and is the first indie booking that has been announced for the former NXT tag champions.
It doesn't appear the team will be wrestling and will just be signing at least by the advertisement found on facebook which you can see below:
