Here to bring you anything you may have missed, this morning, in the world of Pro Wrestling, here is your afternoon news update from WNW!

- According to the usually reliable, @WrestleVotes Twitter account, they are reporting that WWE is extremely high on the newly debuting Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Noting that their unbelievable entrance, last night is proof of their high-praise of the couple.

Check-out the breathtaking entrance, below!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

- Last week, The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie) released their new memoir, "Incomparable". In the book, they went through the highs and lows of their time in WWE.

A big chunk of the book was noting the evolution of Women's Wrestling, particularly in WWE and Nikki, in particular had an issue with the debut of Ronda Rousey at the 2018 Royal Rumble.

Here's what Nikki had to say on the matter:

"It was nothing against Ronda - it is thrilling that she is at WWE - but it was a bit of a slap in the face to all the historic women wrestlers who had come out for the match, the [Royal Rumble] main event, only to have the moment upstaged by the Ronda announcement."

Nikki went on to say, "It just didn't need to happen like that."

- After their brutal encounter at WrestleMania 36, last month it was thought that the feud between the former tag-team champions was over, but that's far from the case, apparently with WWE posting the following teaser of their appearances at this Monday's edition of Monday Night RAW:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Edge is on the hunt for Randy Orton this Monday on Raw

The heated rivalry between Edge and Randy Orton is apparently far from over.

Both Superstars will be at Raw this Monday, and The Rated-R Superstar will reportedly be on the hunt for The Viper. Orton, though, is one of WWE's most cunning competitors. Will he turn the tables on his former friend before Edge finds him?

Find out on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

It'll be interesting to see what happens between the 2 legends, this Monday.

For all of the latest news and everything Pro Wrestling related, stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com! You can find me on Twitter (@TattedCJ)!