Thursday Evening News Update (5/14) - New Participant Announced for AEW Casino Ladder Match, Veteran WWE Star Calls Out Asuka and WWE Reportedly Puts Storyline on Pause During Pandemic

- AEW has announced the 5th participant in their AEW Casino Ladder Match as Scorpio Sky. The match to determine who gets a shot at the AEW World Championship is set for May 23rd's big Double or Nothing PPV event.

Scorpio Sky will join the previously announced Colt Cabana, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Rey Fenix in the Ladder Match. No word on how many more competitors will be unveiled over the next week, ahead of the event.

- Newly minted RAW Women's Champion, Asuka said via Twitter, that she's looking for new challengers and got called out by a very interesting name, former WWE Women's Champion, Mickie James.

- According to the usual-reliable, WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE has reportedly nixed (for now) a major angle (such as the Vince McMahon limousine explosion or the Nexus invasion) that was due to go throughout the Summer, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that's causing WWE to run shows with no fans in attendance as they felt the live crowd's reaction would play a major part in the planned story.

No word if they will go ahead with the angle when fans are allowed back into arenas.

