Thursday Evening News Update (5/7) - NJPW Reportedly Considering Empty Arena Shows, New Client Could Be Coming to The Robert Stone Brand and Recently Furloughed WWE Producer Rips Company’s On-Air Terminologies

- Yesterday, NJPW announced that it was cancelling their Wrestle Dynasty event at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 22nd due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported, earlier today that the company is now considering running empty arena events in Japan. The entire country of Japan is under a stay-at-home order until May 31st.

- On WWE NXT, yesterday, Chelsea Green, client of Robert Stone, picked up a win over Xia Li with the help of fellow NXT superstar, Aliyah. After Aliyah’s interference, Stone helped her off of the floor and gave her a noticeable glance before she ran to the back, which has led to speculation that Aliyah would be joining the Robert Stone Brand.

After the show went off the air, Stone and Green were interviewed backstage and said the following:

- Recently furloughed WWE Producer, Shane Helms had the following to say after it was reported that the WWE has told on-air personalities and talent to not say “non-title matches” if a champion is in a match that isn’t for their title:

