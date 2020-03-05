Former WWE Diva's Champion and WWE Backstage analyst Paige was rushed to a medical facility yesterday for an emergency procedure to have a ovarian cyst removed. Her boyfriend Ronnie Radke tweeted about canceling a show he had to be there for Paige. Paige has since tweeted that she is fine, no longer in pain and "healthy af".

Rumors swirled on other websites yesterday that AEW was not allowing Matt Hardy to be at "The Big Event" this weekend since he appears to be signed with them. That is not the case as Matt Hardy as clarified on Twitter that he will still be attending the event. This of course means AEW has not blocked him from being at the event.

Former WWE Superstar Jillian Hall announced that she successfully gave birth to her daughter yesterday. This is Hall's second daughter and she shared a photo with her Instagram followers along with all the details on the stats of the baby.