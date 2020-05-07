Thursday Morning News Update (5/7) - Several Matches Added to AEW Double or Nothing, Adam Cole Says NXT Championship Should Be Retired and Recently Released WWE Superstar Praises The Revival

After a very busy night in Pro Wrestling, WNW is here to bring you up to speed on everything you may have missed with Thursday's morning news update!

- Following last night's Dynamite episode, AEW's big Double or Nothing PPV event on Saturday, May 23rd, AEW has announced the following matches:

AEW Championship:

Jon Moxley (C) vs Brodie Lee

AEW TNT Championship Tournament Finals:

Cody Rhodes vs Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts)

Singles Match:

MJF vs Jungle Boy

Casino Ladder Match (Winner Earns AEW Championship Opportunity):

Participants TBD

The company will be sure to announce more matches over the next couple of weeks ahead of the event.

- Following his successful defense of the NXT Championship against Velveteen Dream, last night on WWE NXT, Adam Cole spoke with a backstage reporter and said that the company should retire the title and he's officially done with Velveteen Dream.

Check-out what the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history had to say on his win:

- Recently released WWE superstar, EC3 posted the following praise for fellow WWE releases, The Revolt (formerly The Revival) on Twitter:

