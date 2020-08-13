Thursday Morning News Update: New Summerslam Location, MLW Inks New Partnership Deal, Independent Promotions Move to WWE Network

It has been speculated for some time that Summerslam will not be taking place in the Performance Center, with ideas being tossed around about on a beach, on military base or even on the boardwalk in New Jersey. However it appears that after all of that the WWE will still host it's show in Orlando, Fl. Instead of the Performance Center however the show will likely take place in the Amway Arena, home of the Orlando Magic. It's unsure at this time why a deal wasn't struck to run a show in the North East, however it could do with the inability to secure a large enough event insurance policy.



MLW has inked another new partnership deal, this time with Fubo Sports Network.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The WWE has been in talks of restructuring their Network for some time and we've been speculating on the addition of independent wrestling promotions for some time as well. It has been officially announced that four different promotions will debut for the Network this weekend. Below are the four promotions and what will be airing on the Network this weekend:

EVOLVE

The Best of Drew McIntyre in EVOLVE

The Best of Keith Lee in EVOLVE

wXw

wXw Femme Fatales 2019

wXw AMBITION 11

PROGRESS Wrestling

Chapter 92

Insane Championship Wrestling

ICW Shug’s Hoose Party 5 – Night 2