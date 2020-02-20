Per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet Samoa Joe has injured himself again, this time hitting his head during the filming of a WWE commercial. According to Satin "Joe hit his head during a bad table break as they were filming a stunt." It's unknown how long Joe will be out of action at this time however it's believed it will be significant.

NXT had two dark matches last night before the show went live on the USA Network.

Kacy Catanzaro and Candice LeRae defeated Taynara Conti and Deonna Purrazzo

Damian Priest defeated Cameron Grimes

Also during the show, it was announced that Tegan Nox would face Dakota Kai inside of a steel cage match on NXT.

The February 18th episode of WWE Backstage that airs on FS1 brought in 127,000 overnight viewers. This was a drop in viewership from the 169,000 viewers from a week ago. This week's episode featured Mark Henry and Keith Lee.