The Bella Twins have been announced to return to WWE television this week on Smackdown. It was announced earlier this month that both Brie and Nikki were celebrating pregnancy just 2 weeks apart from each other. They will be on the talk show "A Moment Of Bliss" this week. While it has been rumored that they will go into the Hall of Fame it's unknown if that will be announced Friday.



Former 24/7, I95, European, 7-11 Champion R-Truth dropped a new music video for his song "Set It Off" on World Star Hip Hop online. You can see the music video below:

Currently, A.J. Styles is the favorite at 13/8 odds to win the Gauntlet Match now that he has returned to Monday Night Raw. The next best odds are Andrade at 3/1 who will return from suspension just before the Super ShowDown event.



The rest of the field is as follows:

R-Truth 5/1

Bobby Lashley 6/1

Rusev 13/2

Rowan 9/1

