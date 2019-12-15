Tonight’s TLC Preview (12/15/19)

Welcome everyone to Wrestling News World! Tonight, WWE is residing in Minneapolis, Minnesota! 

Check down below for the preview and match lineup of tonight’s show! 

-Bray Wyatt vs The Miz for the Universal Championship 

-Roman Reigns vs King Corbin in a TLC Match 

-The New Day vs The Revival for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship 

-The Kabuki Warriors vs Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a TLC Match for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Rusev vs Bobby Lashley in a Tables Match 

-Aleister Black vs Buddy Murphy 

