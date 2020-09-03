Tony Khan AEW All Out 2020 Media Conference Call Notes

Earlier this afternoon, AEW President, Tony Khan held a media conference call ahead of the company’s All Out PPV, this Saturday.

Khan discussed and addressed a myriad of topics during the call and here’s the most notable quotes & comments from All Elite Wrestling’s President:

On dealing with running a TV show during a pandemic and how the idea came about to bring fans back a few weeks ago:

It‘s obviously very tricky to manage when what’s happening in the world is happening but he thinks they’ve done an admirable job, says Khan. He goes on to say that he thinks Double or Nothing ‘beat the crap’ out of WWE’s WrestleMania 36, earlier this year. When talking about how the decision was made to bring fans back a few weeks ago, Tony says that it was a no-brainer when they knew they could bring an audience back while adhering to social distancing guidelines as well as making masks mandatory for those in attendance because fans are unbelievably important to Pro Wrestling.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

On Britt Baker’s injury recovery & her match with Big Swole, this weekend:

Khan says that Baker hasn’t done any Wrestling activities at all since the injury occurred and that her match against Big Swole at All Out will be cinematic, which will be beneficial to Baker’s recovery. He also notes that the match was originally scheduled for the main card but was pushed over to the ‘Buy-In’ pre-show due to other changes on the card.

On AEW’s upcoming second TV show:

The company’s second show will NOT be AEW Dark. Khan says that he speaks with Warner Media’s executives quite frequently and the show will be launched within the next year but those plans could be changed due to COVID-19.

On the ‘All In’ PPV before AEW was announced:

Khan says that there was always going to be an AEW before All In but acknowledges the rapid success that they’re now experiencing probably wouldn’t have happened without that PPV taking place.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

On Cody’s TNT Championship open challenges:

There was quite a few independent talents that Cody wanted to work with for the open challenges, says Khan. But Tony’s favorite was Ricky Starks and he knew right away that he wanted Starks in AEW and to pair him up with Taz & Brian Cage.

On PAC missing the last few months due to COVID-19 travel restrictions:

Khan says that everyone, including himself miss PAC a great deal and that there were big plans for his group with the Lucha Bros that were obviously nixed due to the pandemic but other guys have stepped up big-time in his absence.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!