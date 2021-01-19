Tony Khan Gives Information On Second AEW TV Show

Tony Khan recently spoke on the Oral Sessions podcast and the topic of another AEW show came up. In his answer he stated that they would be adding a second one hour TV show and that it would be on Warner Media.



Below are his quotes from the podcast:

“I’m really excited about adding a third hour of television and I think that’s going to be the most important thing for us. We’ve accumulated so much talent and so much depth on the roster and being able to showcase all of our great wrestlers.”

“Yes, it will not be a third hour of Dynamite and it will not be on Wednesday; but it will be a third hour with Warner Media. It will be a third TV hour, and it will be great exposure for us.”

“We got Dark, which has been a great platform for our up and comers on YouTube and I think there are other streaming options and other shows we can do with YouTube or other streaming platforms. So there’s going to be more opportunities, there’s going to be more real estate for our wrestlers without over-saturating. I definitely don’t want to do three hours of Dynamite.”