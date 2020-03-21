Tony Khan took to Twitter Friday night to praise the Dynamite show this past week and to thank the fans for watching. He stated that they wanted to put on a great show to help take people's minds off of what is going on in the world right now. He would also go on to state that AEW would not be delivering "Blood and Guts" next week on Dynamite. He would state that the show would bring "live wrestling action" however didn't feel next week's show was appropriate for the "Blood and Guts" match. He did state however that Jericho and Matt Hardy would be face to face next week.

