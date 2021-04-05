Top 5 Best Celebrity Matches In Wrestlemania History

h

A few weeks ago, I did a list on the Top 5 Worse Celebrity Matches in Wrestlemania History which included the worse of the worse like boxing matches, a sumo wrestler and whatever the heck a Snooki is.

Well Wrestlemania 37 just a couple of days away and I've decided to make a sequel of sorts to the previous article but this time I'll be looking at the other side of the coin and talk about what I believe are the Top Five Best Celebrity Matches in Wrestlemania History.





















































5. Lawrence Taylor vs. Bam Bam Bigelow (Wrestlemania 11)

Wrestlemania 11 is best remembered for a few things: being one of the worse manias of the WWF era (next to wrestlemania 9), the endless wave of celebrities who appeared on screen and of course having two matches that are actually worthy talking about for all the right reasons...and this is one of those matches.

After an altercation at the Royal Rumble where Bam Bam confronts and shoves Lawrence Taylor (who a guest in the crowd), a match was made following weeks of Bigelow calling out LT to not just a match at wrestlemania but the main event and Taylor naturally accepts the offer.

The match itself was perhaps better than what most would have expected considering that one the participants was not a trained wrestler but to Taylor's credit he does go all out when comes to his offense even though there are a few moments in the match where LT clearly looks blown up from the whole ordeal.

Bigelow meanwhile really helped in making Lawrence Taylor look good throughout the bout and even reportedly made $250,000 for the whole thing which isn't too bad all things considered.

Overall a decent match from what was a terrible mania but as go further into the list, the quality of the matches vastly will improve.

WrestleMania.XI - Lawrence Taylor Vs Bam Bam Bigelow - video Dailymotion



















































4. Maria Menounos and Kelly Kelly vs. Beth Phoenix and Eve Torres (Wrestlemania 28)

You can be forgiven if you forgot this match occurred at Wrestlemania 28, considering that Triple H vs. The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match, the first ever one-on-one bout between John Cena and The Rock and Sheamus literally kick starting the Daniel Bryan 'Yes Movement' are pretty much the only things people seem to recall about this event.

But just like the previously mentioned LT vs. Bam Bam Bigelow match this tag team between three former WWE Divas Champions and TV Personality and interviewer, Maria Menounos was not only a good match but the trained wrestlers were able to hide any and all weaknesses that the celebrity might of had.

Despite suffering from a rib injury prior to this match, Maria Menounos did have a few memorable moments in the match like when she kicked Eve Torres out of the ring as Torres stopped to twerk in mid match and when she and Kelly Kelly hit a double stinkface on Eve Torres in the corner which left so much makeup residue on Maria's white pants that the Extra TV star thought she'd crapped herself.

While the action might of have been under 10 minutes (which was standard for women's matches in the WWE), In the end Maria would be able to score the victory for her team by pinning Beth Phoenix on the grandest stage of them all.

Kelly Kelly & Maria Menounos vs Beth Phoenix & Eve Torres - WrestleMania XXVIII - video Dailymotion





















































3. Mr. T and Hulk Hogan vs. Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff (Wrestlemania 1)

Wrestlemania has always be a place were celebrities appear and even compete inside the ring so it only makes sense that the first mania would see one of the biggest action stars of the 1980's team up with one of the the biggest wrestling stars of the eighties in a legendary tag team main event match.

Following the events of the WWF/MTV crossover attempt The War To Settle The Score, a match between Hulk Hogan and Mr. T vs. Paul Orndorff and 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper was set for the first ever wrestlemania.

The match itself was your basic 1980's tag team wrestling match competed with a noggin knocker spot by Hulk Hogan, a lot of outside interference some of it coming from the special guest time keeper Muhammad Ali, Mr. T being able to show off some tactical wrestling skills and as to be expected for this time period the Hulkster was able score the victory for his team.

However, the feud between Piper and T did not end after this mania as both men would face off once again at Wrestlemania 2 but this time in a boxing match and if you'd like to know mine and Roddy Piper's opinions on that 'match' then check out my list on the worse celebrity matches in wrestlemania history.

2. Floyd "Money" Mayweather vs. The Big Show (Wrestlemania 24)

After making his return to the WWE at No Way Out 2008, the Big Show turned heel soon after getting a babyface reaction from the crowd by attacking an already injured Rey Mysterio.

The attack certainly got the fans attention but one fan in particular who was paying attention was none other than professional boxer Floyd "Money" Mayweather as the former WBC and WBA champion was sitting in the crowd with his entourage watching the whole thing until he and his crew stormed the ring to confront the Big Show.

Despite the height and reach the Big Show had over the pro boxer, Floyd wasn't scared however Show's arrogance to get down on his knees to mockingly reach Mayweather's height would result in him getting a broken and bloody nose.

Following this, the Big Show proposed a match between himself and Mayweather at Wrestlemania 24 to which Floyd accepted.

The bout was a textbook case of the 'David vs. Goliath' trope that has been over used in professional wrestling with the Big Show slamming Mayweather and his entourage around the ring while Floyd used everything from steel chair to a traditional sleep hold to subdue the world's largest athletes but none of it was working...at least at first.

Eventually Floyd's offense would bring the Big Show down to one knee which allowed Mayweather to use so brass knuckles given to him by one of his allies and as you can imagine Paul Wight got temporarily knocked the F out which was just enough time for the referee to make the ten count and declared Floyd "Money" Mayweather the winner.

1. Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon (Wrestlemania 34)

Back at Wrestlemania 31, Stephanie McMahon and husband Triple H came out to announce the attendance figures for this year's wrestlemania event before going on to brag about the usual stuff like how this company would be nothing without them and that the authority always wins etc.

Mr and Mrs. Hunter Hearst Helmsely would interrupted by 'The People's Champion' The Rock who went on give the both of them a reality check before proposing another match between himself and Triple H but The Game declined the offer; Afterwards Stephanie would slapped The Rock in the face but the People's Champion said he wouldn't hit a woman but knew someone who could.

Out from the crowd was MMA star, Ronda Rousey who not only delivered an impressive hip toss on Triple H but almost yanked Stephanie's arm out of it's socket...this of course as we all know would set up a future match somewhere down the line.

Fast forward a few wrestlemania's later and we would indeed get that match but instead of the Rock being Ronda's partner she got the Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle (who was competing his first wrestlemania match in 12 years).

The action within the match was impressive from beginning to end with Stephanie McMahon putting on a solid performance in the ring, Triple H and Kurt Angle proving they could still go in the ring and Ronda Rousey proving she's more than comfortable inside a wrestling ring from her quickness to her trash talking whilst pummeling Stephanie and of course her series of quick punches on Steph and Hunter were as enjoyable to watch as they probably were painful for them.

By the end of it, Ronda would make Stephanie tap out to a vicious armbar to the utter enjoyment of the fans attending Wrestlemania 34 and unsurprisingly Ronda would go on to have run with the WWE following this performance and they rest is history.

So what do you think is the best celebrity match in Wrestlemania History? Be sure to let me know and tell me what matches are you looking forward to coming this Wrestlemania season?

Also be sure to check out this article for the top five worse celeb matches in Mania history:

