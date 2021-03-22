Top 5 Worse Celebrity Matches In Wrestlemania History

Over the years, Wrestlemania has be called many things: "The Showcase of the Immortals", "The Grandest Stage of the All", "The Show of Shows" and so much more, but the event is also known for it's celebrity appearances with names like Muhammad Ali, Cyndi Lauper, Mike Tyson, Pete Ross, Snoop Dogg and Rob Gronkowski just to name a few.

However, Wrestlemania has also be host to celebrities like Kid Rock, Susan Saint James, Pee Wee Herman, Jenny McCarthy again just to name a few and some of them have actually gone on to step inside the wrestling ring in matches that certainly don't fit the greatest that Wrestlemania been known for over the years.

So with that all said, here is a list of the five worse celebrity matches in Wrestlemania history...

























































5. Akebono vs. The Big Show (Wrestlemania 21)

One of the biggest names in Japanese Sumo Wrestling, Akebono traveled to the United States in March of 2005 to confront and accept the challenge made by the worlds largest athlete and All Elite Wrestling's newest signee, Paul Wight aka The Big Show.

The challenge in question was a sumo match between both men at that year's Wrestlemania and despite having little to no experience as a sumo wrestler, Big Show threw out the challenge but then again considering Akebono's match against a jobber named Eddie Vegas consisted mainly of Bono shoving his much smaller opponent outside of the ring and limply slamming Vegas to the ring before covering him in a tradition Sumo wrestler position, maybe there's a good reason Show issued a Sumo match and not a wrestling match.

At Wrestlemania 21, the WWE went above and beyond to give this bout a real authentic Sumo Match feel but the match itself didn't due last too long (as most Sumo matches often due) with Akebono unsurprisingly throwing Big Show outside of the ring to win the match (which was a good thing because the less pro wrestling fans had to see two big dudes trussing while wearing Sumo belts aka Mawashi's the better).

Still, the match ranks low on this list due to the fact that it was indeed short and the company went all out to make this look and feel like a tradition Sumo match but in all honest this match shouldn't have happened in general.

WWE Big Show and Akebono Weigh-in before match at WrestleMania 21 Full Segment HD - YouTube

WWE SUMO RESLER AKEBONO VS EDDLI VAGAS - YouTube

Big Show attempts to overpower sumo champion Akebono at - YouTube





















































4. The 30 Man Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Wrestlemania 35)

This match makes the list because of one reason...while actually two reasons in the former of Saturday Night Live actors: Collin Jost and Michael Che.

In the led up to this event and this match more specifically SNL actors, Jost and Che began a feud with former Wyatt Family member, Braun Strowman on Monday Night Raw and the segments involving all three where Jost and Che questioned the legitimacy of pro wrestling were as entertaining as you could possibly imagine, in that they weren't.

As if two SNL actors feuding with a legit monster like Strowman being the big story going into the match wasn't bad enough, they were the only ones (aside from Strowman) in this match to actually get an entrance...which certainly showed how important the rest of the wrestlers in this match were.

Che and Jost would hide underneath the ring for the majority of the match whilst the wrestlers actually did most of the heavy lifting; Towards the end of this match, Che and Jost entered the ring but just when it looked like Braun was set to attack them, Jost bizarrely bought his "therapist" with him to calm down the big man...in the middle of a wrestling match!?

To the surprise of absolutely no one, 'the therapist' didn't help with Strowman's anger problems and the big man went on to eliminate Michael Che (who was already half way out of the ring) and then finally eliminated Jost by throwing him out of the ring in front a group of battle royal participants who conveniently were standing right there to catch him.

The match didn't due anyone any good as many of the participants like Matt Hardy, The Good Brothers, Rhino, Heath and Luke Harper would be released from the WWE and later appearing Impact and All Elite Wrestling.

FULL MATCH - Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: WrestleMania 35 Kickoff - YouTube

















































3. Trish Stratus, John Morrison and Snooki vs. Dolph Ziggler and Lay-Cool (Wrestlemania 27)

Wrestlemania 27 is often seen as the worse Wrestlemania in modern WWE history and between the main event for the WWE Championship and the fact that Michael Cole and Jerry Lawler had a match which somehow Cole won, you can easily see why but of course we can't discuss this Wrestlemania without talking about the major star of this event...Snooki..yup..Snooki.

While most of the cast of Jersey Shore we appearing on Impact Wrestling from late 2010-11 (with little degrees of interest from the wrestling world), Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was appearing for the WWE in early 2011 also to little degrees of interest by wrestling fans.

After Vickie Guerrero defeated Trish Stratus in a no disqualification match on an episode of Monday Night Raw...you heard that right, she was attack by Snooki, who had a previous encounter with Vickie early on that same episode; This would lead to Guerrero issuing a challenge to John Morrison, Stratus and Snooki to take on LayCool (aka Michelle McCool and Layla) and Dolph Ziggler in a six person tag team match, to which Snooki accepted.

The match itself was fairly average at best but that's mostly due to the wrestlers themselves as Snooki was bombarded with an endless wave of boos from the crowd but she was able to do a handspring like move onto McCool before hitting a big splash onto Michelle to pin and win the match.

Even still, this match isn't exactly what you call Wrestlemania worthy.

Team Morrison vs Team Ziggler WM27 Full Match - YouTube



























































2. Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper (Wrestlemania 2)

We going all the way back to 1986 for this next entry as it sees Piper vs. Mr. T at Wrestlemania part 2 and like most sequels this one failed to deliver.

The feud between Piper and Mr. T goes all the way back to the first Wrestlemania where Piper recalls in his 2006 documentary 'Born To Controversy' that he had to help in covering up Mr. T's lack of wrestling skills during the historic main event and Piper (who already wasn't so keen on T to begin with) started to dislike the famous actor, but because controversy and celebrities create cash, Vince McMahon decided to put both men in a Boxing match at Wrestlemania 2.

If you can believe it, Mr. T and Roddy Piper were set to go 10 rounds with each other in the boxing match but things didn't go that way as the first and second rounds started off relatively well, however it becomes clear that by the end of the second and third round that Mr. T and Piper are completely blown up from this match and begin to run on fumes for the duration of this bout.

Piper (presumably fed up with this crap) decides to bodyslam Mr. T in the fourth round thereby making T the winner via disqualification.

In an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin, 'The Texas Rattlesnake' discusses the boxing match with Piper to which 'Hot Rod' could be heard frequently saying the word 'horrible' throughout while at the same time mentions that it's one of his more shameful moments and between this and the sleep inducing commentary by Susan Saint James throughout the show, much like Sting at the end of Victory Road 2011...I Agree.

WWF Wrestlemania II - Roddy Piper Vs. Mr. T - video Dailymotion

Roddy Piper talks about boxing Mr. T at WrestleMania II - YouTube



























































1. Butterbean vs. Bart Gunn (Wrestlemania 15)

Two boxing matches making it onto this list...I'm sensing a theme here.

At the height of the WWF's attitude Era, wrestling writer and booker Vince Russo came up with a concept known as 'The Brawl for All' in which pro wrestlers who put on boxing gloves and just go at it in shoot fights until someone mostly gets knocked out.

Now, I wouldn't explain the whole story regarding the Brawl of All as it's so notorious that it even became an episode for the critically acclaimed TV Show, 'Dark Side of the Ring' but long story short the guy who was suppose to win this whole thing got injured and knocked out by pro wrestler and kayfabe brother to Billy Gunn, Bart Gunn.

Instead of the company finding something of importance to due with Bart Gunn following this upset win, the WWF didn't do anything of note with Gunn but they were nice enough to bring back the brawl for all one more time at Wrestlemania 15 where Bart would take on actual pro boxer, Butterbean.

The Results: Bart Gunn gets knocked the F out, his mainstream wrestling career was over, the Brawl for All is never mentioned or brought up by the WWE again, the company were left with a bunch of injures, bruised egos and whole lot of money lost for something that fans didn't give a crap about.

Moral of the story: Don't have a boxing match in professional wrestling...

Butterbean vs. Bart Gunn: WrestleMania XV, March 28, 1999 - YouTube











So what you do think is the worse celebrity match in Wrestlemania history? be sure to let me know and don't forget to check out my article on the Top 5 Best Celebrity Matches in Wrestlemania history which will be released in the weeks to come.

If you enjoyed this article, be sure to follow me on Twitter @hakeemfullerton and for more wrestling related content, be sure to follow, Wrestling New World on Twitter @wnwnews.