Top MMA Prospect and Bellator athlete signs long-term deal with WWE

It was announced today via ESPN that top female MMA prospect and current Bellator athlete Valerie Loureda signed a multi year contract with WWE.

Loureda is 23 years old with a record of 4-1-0(Wins-Losses-Draw). Her last fight was on November 21, 2021 and she is affiliated with American Top Team.

She is scheduled to report to the WWE Performance Center July 19 but will stay under contract with Bellator until her contract expires.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Here is what she had to say about signing with the company:

"I'm an entertainer," Loureda said "I love glamour. I love production, I love storytelling. And when I saw the WWE, I realized this is everything I'm good at in one place. Not only that, but I saw the opportunity to be the first Cuban American woman to be a WWE superstar."

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!