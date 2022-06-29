Skip to main content
Top MMA Prospect and Bellator athlete signs long-term deal with WWE

Top MMA Prospect and Bellator athlete signs long-term deal with WWE

It was announced today via ESPN that top female MMA prospect and current Bellator athlete Valerie Loureda signed a multi year contract with WWE. 

Loureda is 23 years old with a record of 4-1-0(Wins-Losses-Draw). Her last fight was on November 21, 2021 and she is affiliated with American Top Team. 

She is scheduled to report to the WWE Performance Center July 19 but will stay under contract with Bellator until her contract expires. 

Here is what she had to say about signing with the company:

"I'm an entertainer," Loureda said "I love glamour. I love production, I love storytelling. And when I saw the WWE, I realized this is everything I'm good at in one place. Not only that, but I saw the opportunity to be the first Cuban American woman to be a WWE superstar."

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

150E3D55-0CCA-47AE-A504-A32B176E237C
WWE News

Top MMA Prospect and Bellator athlete signs long-term deal with WWE

34FAF0D2-15B3-444D-9D3E-F3FE6DE3B346
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 6.28.22

8C479B9E-B734-4B59-A4AB-51AF23854C29
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Great American Bash Go Home Show 6.28.22

2B84A20D-A841-4F91-AFA5-21B63278528D
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 6.27.22

FAAF053A-02E6-42A9-B48D-B4EAE1E4B2B2
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Money in the Bank Go Home Show 6.27.22

7C356D68-0CF2-4707-88C8-149C781394AC
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 6.24.22

8EFC4E69-B78C-4846-B235-60B4169A856D
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* Pat McAfee challenges Happy Corbin to a match at Summerslam

999C0EE5-1A0F-4593-8895-E4812DC67265
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 6.24.22