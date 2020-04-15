With forms of media and sports now being deemed essential by the State Of Florida, companies may now look for places to run their events. This is of course easier said than done as many major venues could be owned by cities or owners that feel you shouldn't reopen just yet.



Insert Vince McMahon and the WWE who is currently running their live events three times a week from their own Performance Center. Vince is someone who has been tagged as someone President Trump will seek to help reopen the economy may now have companies reaching out to him as well.



Tom Rank CEO Bob Arum has stated that he will reach out to Vince McMahon in regards to using the Performance Center for upcoming boxing matches. Arum of course is one of the biggest promoters in boxing history and has promoted fights for decades including for Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya. It's unknown if other companies such as UFC will reach out and also attempt to use the building at this time.