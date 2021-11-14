Tribute to the Troops 2021 Preview 11.14.21

WWE announced the tried and honor tradition of honoring the men and women of the United Armed Forces. Today is the 19th annual Tribute to the Troops show.

Some of the biggest names and champions of the WWE will square off and put on a show for the men and women who serve and protect this great country of ours.

Here is the entire match card:

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura w/Rick Boogs vs WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns w/Paul Heyman

WWE Champion Big E vs Dolph Ziggler w/Robert Roode

Bianca BelAir vs Liv Morgan

