Tribute to the Troops 2022 Spoilers

This year’s Tribute to the Troops event was taped last night after Friday Night SmackDown.

Micheal Cole alluded to the event on commentary stating that this year’s special is the 20th anniversary and will air sometime next month.

Three matches were taped for the event and it’s worth noting that storylines have never played a factor.

Here are the full results:

Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and Ricochet defeated Imperium

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Tamina and Emma

Braun Strowman defeated LA Knight

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What are your thoughts of this year’s Tribute to the Troops match card

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!