Triple H announces in-ring retirement on ESPN’s First Take

Last year during the first week of September WWE Hall of Famer and Executive of Global Talent Strategy and Development, Triple H was admitted to the hospital following a cardiac event.

He has since recovered from the event and today in ESPN’s First Take he sat down with Stephen A. Smith to give an update on his health.

During the interview Triple H relived what lead to his cardiac event.He stated that he had began to cough up blood which lead to Stephanie McMahon taking him to the hospital where he learned he was having heart failure and needed emergency surgery.

He would go on to announce that he is officially retiring from in-ring competition.

